FDA cites contamination concerns in warning to Sanofi MA plantFDA cites contamination concerns in warning to Sanofi MA plant

Approximately 20% of bioreactor runs over 30 months were rejected due to contamination issues at Sanofi’s Framingham biologics facility, according to the US FDA.

Dan Stanton, Editorial director

January 22, 2025

3 Min Read
The Framingham biomanufactuiring facility near Boston has received a US FDA warning letter
Sanofi's Framingham, Massachusetts facilityImage c/o Googlemaps

Issued on January 15, the Warning Letter followed a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspection at the facility – located 30 km west of Boston, Massachusetts – in June and July last year and highlighted numerous deviations from current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) for drug substance production.

“FDA documented that approximately 20 percent of bioreactor runs attempted between January 2022 and July 2024 were rejected for contamination or other quality failures,” the Agency wrote. “This rate is excessive and calls into question the state of control of your process.”

Accusing Sanofi of failing to conduct adequate investigations into these critical deviations, including multiple microbiological contamination events, the letter cited inadequate investigations of particle presence within several lots of an undisclosed drug substance as an example. Inadequately investigating product leakage was also noted during the audit.

Other deviations mentioned in the letter include Sanofi’s failure to demonstrate that the manufacturing process can reproduce an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) with its predetermined quality attributes, and a failure in using appropriate equipment for the manufacture of specific drug substance:

“Mobile carts used in the setup of [undisclosed] units required operators to get down to the floor and manually lock and unlock the cart brakes despite previously determining equipment proximity to the floor as a contributing root cause in microbiological contamination events.”

In another example, the Agency wrote: “[Undisclosed equipment] used to establish temporary sterile boundaries for tubing continue to be used despite being identified in a June 2023 microbial contamination event investigation as possessing a ‘design flaw’ that may allow microbial ingress.”

The FDA also cited failures within the facility’s quality unit. Sanofi responded last year by identifying four contributing root causes – “excessive personnel attrition of trained investigators, process knowledge gaps amongst newer investigators, prioritization of investigations associated with lots pending release, and inconsistent communication of ‘deviation performance metrics’” – but was pulled up further by the Agency due to insufficient detail as to how these causes are to be corrected.

The FDA has requested Sanofi to respond to it with corrective action plans within 15 days.

Sanofi did not respond for comment when contacted.

Framingham

The Framingham site, commissioned by Sanofi acquisition Genzyme, won approval from both the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2012 for the production of Fabrazyme (agalsidase beta).

At the time, there had been a shortage of the enzyme replacement therapy – first approved in 2003 to treat the inherited disorder Fabry Disease, a deficiency of the enzyme alpha galactosidase A – due to a series of contamination issues at another Genzyme’ facility: Allston Landing, located close to the Framingham site.

The transfer to Framingham allowed Sanofi to rectify shortages of both Fabrazyme and Cerezyme (imiglucerase for injection) – the latter by freeing space up at Allston Landing.

In 2013, Sanofi invested $80 million to build a downstream facility at Framingham dedicated to Fabrazyme. Since then, Sanofi describes Framingham as "among the world’s first digitally enabled facilities to use continuous-biologics-production technology," in its literature. "Its end-to-end platform uses millions of points of data captured by sensors to continuously optimize for excellence." 

As for the Allston Landing facility, Sanofi sold the plant to contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Resilience in 2021.

About the Author

Dan Stanton

Dan Stanton

Editorial director

Journalist covering the international biopharmaceutical manufacturing and processing industries.
Founder and editor of Bioprocess Insider, a daily news offshoot of publication Bioprocess International, with expertise in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, in particular, the following niches: CROs, CDMOs, M&A, IPOs, biotech, bioprocessing methods and equipment, drug delivery, regulatory affairs and business development.

From London, UK originally but currently based in Montpellier, France through a round-a-bout adventure that has seen me live and work in Leeds (UK), London, New Zealand, and China.

See more from Dan Stanton
Subscribe to receive our monthly print or digital publication
Join our 70,000+ readers. And yes, it's completely free.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Webinars

Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Big Impact from Small Samples: Harnessing High-Precision Tunable Laser Spectroscopy for Complex Bioprocessing Analysis
Register Now: Big Impact from Small Samples: Harnessing High-Precision Tunable Laser Spectroscopy for Complex Bioprocessing Analysis
Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Advancing mRNA and CircRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics in CMC: From Process Development to Analytics
Register Now: Advancing mRNA and CircRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics in CMC: From Process Development to Analytics
Latest Content

Get the News

SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Innovations

Nirrin Technologies BPI Ask the Expert webinar
Sponsored Content
Big Impact From Small Samples: Harnessing High-Precision Tunable Laser Spectroscopy for Complex Bioprocessing Analysis
Big Impact From Small Samples: Harnessing High-Precision Tunable Laser Spectroscopy for Complex Bioprocessing Analysis

Jan 21, 2025

Nagase Trehalose SG
Sponsored Content
Innovative Impurity Reduction in Harvesting Process With TREHALOSE SG
Innovative Impurity Reduction in Harvesting Process With TREHALOSE SG

Jan 9, 2025

Samsung Biologics Ask the Expert webcast
Sponsored Content
Advanced CLD with S-CHOice®: Higher Productivity with Transposase Technology and Improved ADCC with S-AfuCHO™
Advanced CLD with S-CHOice®: Higher Productivity with Transposase Technology and Improved ADCC with S-AfuCHO™

Dec 12, 2024