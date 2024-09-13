Eli Lilly boosts Irish manufacturing with $1.8bn expansion

Indiana, US-based biopharma bigwig Eli Lilly has doubled its investment to a total of $2 billion at its Limerick, Ireland manufacturing site. The expansion will increase production of biologic active ingredients, including those for its recently approved treatment for early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, Kisunla (donanemab-azbt). The facility will consist of advanced technologies such as machine learning, AI and automated robotics and systems, and will create 150 jobs. The facility is expected to begin production of biologic active ingredients by 2026.

Additionally, the firm is expanding its Kinsale, Ireland facility with a $800 million investment. The Kinsale facility will focus on meeting the rising demand for Lilly's latest diabetes and weight loss therapy, Mounjaro (tirzepatide). According to the firm, the facility integrates continuous-manufacturing technology to create manufacturing platforms for complex peptide production.

“Our AI, machine learning, and automated systems help to ensure product and data quality throughout the site to accelerate the production of safe, reliable medicines,” a spokesperson for Lilly told BioProcess Insider.

“This level of automation requires highly skilled employees with extensive technical expertise and training across the production cycle, including operators, technicians, engineers and scientists.”

The spokesperson confirmed that Lilly is not sharing further details regarding the investment strategy, timelines, specific drugs involved, or the potential impact on production capacity.

Eli Lilly announced plans to build a €400 million ($433 million) greenfield site in Limerick, Ireland in January 2022. The firm then doubled its investment for the facility focused on biologics drug-substance manufacturing in March 2023. Moreover, Lilly picked ABEC, a solutions and services provider for biotech manufacturing to support Basis of Design (BOD) engineering for the plant’s upstream and downstream processes in July 2023.

“These investments will boost the production of some of our medicines, helping millions of people with diabetes, obesity and Alzheimer's disease live the healthiest lives possible,” said Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and president of Lilly Manufacturing Operations.

“We won't stop there – these state-of-the-art facilities will also be equipped to support our promising pipeline molecules of the future.”