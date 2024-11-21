CGT Catapult releases report on UK advanced therapy developments

A survey of 32 UK-based companies shows that the GMP infrastructure for cell and gene therapies (CGTs) has grown in the country but facility utilization has declined on last year.

The Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) published its 2024 GMP Manufacturing Report for the UK, offering insights into the trends of advanced therapy development and production in the country. The CGT Catapult is an independent organization that focuses on technology and innovation in the CGT sector, while seeking to promote collaboration among industry stakeholders for the overall benefit of the industry.

According to the report, the total number of CGT therapies produced in the country from preclinical through commercial manufacturing has increased from 116 to 199, with six licensed commercial products, up from two. But most of those therapies are currently in Phase I, which accounts for 71%.

“As more advanced therapies are developed and move through clinical trials and onto commercial use, there is a need for the sector to prepare to manufacture these therapies on a larger scale,” said Matthew Durdy, chief executive of the CGT Catapult. “This growing infrastructure is vital to ensure that patients are able to access these life-changing therapies in the years to come.”

The report has assembled data about the country’s facility footprints, hiring changes, export statistics, and process capabilities, with information that is specific to each of the organizations surveyed.

According to the report, 32 CGT manufacturing facilities operate in the country, up from 28 last year. Some of those facilities host multiple firms. The country has also seen double-digit percentage increase in commercial pipeline developers, facility cleanroom space, and in-house quality control (QC) footprint. The number of full-time employees in the sector has reached 2,195, up 7% from 2023. On the flipside, only 57% of such facility space is booked at capacity, which is a 17% decline from last year.

In cell-therapy manufacturing specifically, immune cells place as the most widely cited process capability among organizations, specified by 21 multifunctional facilities. Autologous and allogeneic capabilities follow closely at 20, with 3D culture having seen the highest proportional increase at 38%, now totalling 11 facilities. In gene-therapy capabilities, adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentivirus tie for first at 11.

The survey showed that UK-based CGT manufacturers strongly rely on outsourcing many services. About 88% work with contract research organizations (CROs) and those that do rely on partners based in the UK 90% of the time. The surveyed firms also frequently work with third-party companies to support their supply chains, with 77% claiming to use contract storage, distribution, and/or logistics services.

And the future of the sector shows more expansion on the horizon. For example, Adthera Bio plans to expand its manufacturing footprint in 2025, with eXmoor Pharma and NTL Biologica following suit in 2026 and 2027 respectively. ViroCell Biologics also plans a 2027 expansion that will include GMP manufacturing for clinical trials. The report summarizes further plans in academia and gene-modification technologies.