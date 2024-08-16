CDMO Lonza secures £30m subsidy for UK biologics site

Contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) Lonza has secured a £30 million ($38.6 million) grant for its biologics site in Thames Valley Park, near Reading, UK. The Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology issued the grant under its subsidy scheme Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund in March 2024. Lonza purchased the land in November 2023 and is relocating its facility from Slough to Reading.

“We are currently conducting studies to confirm the plot’s suitability to relocate the site from Slough to Thames Valley Park by 2032. In the meantime, business continues as usual from the Slough site, and we remain completely focused on continuing to deliver on our customer commitments,” a spokesperson for Lonza told BioProcess Insider.

“The proposed relocation of the Slough site to Thames Valley Park would enable Lonza to continue supporting the development and manufacturing of complex biopharmaceuticals in the UK. It would also cement the UK as a major hub in Lonza’s global development and manufacturing network.”

At the time of purchase, the Swiss-based CDMO did not disclose any specific information, however property news outlet CoStar News had reported that the CDMO will develop British Gas’s former headquarters into a hub of around 400,000 square feet including laboratory space, offices, and a manufacturing plant.

“Our UK workforce's needs were an important consideration in selecting the plot in Thames Valley Park. The plot is approximately 20 miles away from the existing site, and offers strong transport links, local amenities, and green space. These factors are important for our community who live and work in the local area,” the spokesperson added.

Lonza’s facility in Slough employees more than 1,000 people and has been a part of the firm’s business for more than 25 years.

Stefan Egli, head of mammalian business unit, biologics at Lonza said, “The Slough site has supported both large pharma and small biotech customers in bringing therapies to life for their patients. We are pleased to have secured a desirable plot in Thames Valley Park with the opportunity to grow and strengthen Lonza’s operations in the UK, which is a strategically important market for our business."