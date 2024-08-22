Bora completes acquisition of Emergent’s Camden plant

The firm has acquired its fellow-CDMO's Camden, Baltimore plant to help meet its CDMO ambitions.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

August 22, 2024

Taiwan-based Bora Pharmaceuticals has invested $30 million to add drug product fill/finish capacity to its services. The 87,000 square-foot sterile manufacturing facility provides drug-product manufacturing for sterile injectables and offers clinical and commercial non-viral aseptic fill/finish services.

The company can provide vials and pre-filled syringes (PFS) on four fill lines, as well as lyophilization, formulation development, and support services such as quality assurance (QA) and analytical solutions.

“Our aim is to be a global full-service contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and this second acquisition is the next milestone in our growth strategy, as we continue our plans to expand into sterile drug-product manufacturing,” Sally Langa, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Bora Pharmaceuticals, told BioProcess Insider.

“Now that the acquisition has closed, we will look to integrate the facility and team into the wider Bora network. We will also evaluate various opportunities to expand capacity and capabilities at the site, and we will consider making further announcements as those plans progress.”

Announced in June 2024, the Camden site in Baltimore, MD, was a part of Emergent’s CDMO business, offering four clinical and commercial aseptic fill/finish lines.

At the time of acquisition, a spokesperson for Emergent told us that the company was working with Bora. About 350 Emergent employees at the Camden site were expected to join Bora upon the closing of the transaction, along with some supporting corporate employees.

“All staff currently based at the Camden site will be given the opportunity to remain in place and become part of the Bora team. We look forward to working with the hugely talented team at the facility,” Langa added.

“Given our strategic goals mentioned above, and that building a new facility from scratch would take time, the Baltimore–Camden facility provided us with relatively fast access to the experienced team and complementary capabilities that existing and new customers will value.”

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal counsel for Bora in the acquisition.

About the Author

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

