Ardena bolsters bioanalytical capacity with Netherlands lab construction

The company’s 3,000–square-foot laboratory is located at its Pivot Park facility in Oss – 102 km south of Amsterdam. It is expected to be operational by early 2025.

The facility will support analytical testing services for small and large molecules through liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and fluorometric detection assays. Additionally, it will use an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)-based Gyrolab automated technology platform.

Meanwhile, the Belgium-based firm is expanding immunochemistry, flow cytometry, and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) platforms, increasing the LC-MS/MS capacity at its plant in Assen, Netherlands. The site will use Hamilton automated systems to enhance efficiency and address bioanalytical challenges.

The financials for the expansion were not disclosed.

“By performing bioanalytical assays, we will be able to support clinical trials with cell and gene therapies (CGTs), providing bioanalytical service,” a spokesperson for Ardena told BioProcess Insider.

“The bioanalytical lab in Oss will result in new jobs [in the region], and our operations at the center of excellence for bioanalysis in Assen are in continuous growth. Ardena’s expanded bioanalytical services are designed to serve a broad spectrum of clients across a broad range of modalities, including small molecules, therapeutic peptides and proteins, antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), nanoparticles, oligonucleotides, messenger RNA (mRNA), and CGTs.”

Recently, Ardena’s aseptic fill-finish facility in Ghent, Belgium was granted a good manufacturing practice (GMP) license by the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP), enabling the firm to develop and clinically produce small and large molecules including proteins, peptides, oligonucleotides, DNA, recombinant RNA, synthetics RNA, and RNA vaccines for their partners.

Moreover, in July 2021, Ardena invested $35 million to expand its European operations in Belgium, Sweden, and the Netherlands. The CDMO partnered with Dutch mRNA firm RiboPro, combining its lipid nanoparticles formulations with mRNA technology to improve accessibility of RNA-based treatments in July 2023.