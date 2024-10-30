Ardena bolsters bioanalytical capacity with Netherlands lab construction

Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Ardena is building a bioanalytical lab in Oss, Netherlands.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

October 30, 2024

2 Min Read
stock.adobe.com

The company’s 3,000–square-foot laboratory is located at its Pivot Park facility in Oss – 102 km south of Amsterdam. It is expected to be operational by early 2025.  

The facility will support analytical testing services for small and large molecules through liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and fluorometric detection assays. Additionally, it will use an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)-based Gyrolab automated technology platform. 

Meanwhile, the Belgium-based firm is expanding immunochemistry, flow cytometry, and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) platforms, increasing the LC-MS/MS capacity at its plant in Assen, Netherlands. The site will use Hamilton automated systems to enhance efficiency and address bioanalytical challenges.  

The financials for the expansion were not disclosed. 

“By performing bioanalytical assays, we will be able to support clinical trials with cell and gene therapies (CGTs), providing bioanalytical service,” a spokesperson for Ardena told BioProcess Insider

“The bioanalytical lab in Oss will result in new jobs [in the region], and our operations at the center of excellence for bioanalysis in Assen are in continuous growth. Ardena’s expanded bioanalytical services are designed to serve a broad spectrum of clients across a broad range of modalities, including small molecules, therapeutic peptides and proteins, antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), nanoparticles, oligonucleotides, messenger RNA (mRNA), and CGTs.” 

Recently, Ardena’s aseptic fill-finish facility in Ghent, Belgium was granted a good manufacturing practice (GMP) license by the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP), enabling the firm to develop and clinically produce small and large molecules including proteins, peptides, oligonucleotides, DNA, recombinant RNA, synthetics RNA, and RNA vaccines for their partners. 

Moreover, in July 2021, Ardena invested $35 million to expand its European operations in Belgium, Sweden, and the Netherlands. The CDMO partnered with Dutch mRNA firm RiboPro, combining its lipid nanoparticles formulations with mRNA technology to improve accessibility of RNA-based treatments in July 2023

About the Author

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

See more from Shreeyashi Ojha

You May Also Like

Webinars

Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Introducing Super Refined™ Poloxamer 188: Optimized for Mammalian Cell Culture with Exceptional Batch-to-Batch Consistency
Register Now: Introducing Super Refined™ Poloxamer 188: Optimized for Mammalian Cell Culture with Exceptional Batch-to-Batch Consistency
Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Introduction to Lonza CHO Media Portfolio: Harnessing Simplicity with the TheraPRO® CHO Media System
Register Now: Introduction to Lonza CHO Media Portfolio: Harnessing Simplicity with the TheraPRO® CHO Media System
Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Out of the Box Computer Software Assurance with ValGenesis VLMS
Register Now: Out of the Box Computer Software Assurance with ValGenesis VLMS
Latest Content
Oct 20 - Oct 23, 2024
Asia's leading bioprocssing event for learning how to drive down costs, improve timelines, and navigate the regulatory landscape for your biologics and novel modalities. Learn how bioprocessing experts are increasing quality, process efficiency and productivity while decreasing costs to achieve commercial success
More Information

Innovations

Croda Pharma Ask the Expert
Sponsored Content
Introducing Super Refined™ Poloxamer 188: Optimized for Mammalian Cell Culture with Exceptional Batch-to-Batch Consistency
Introducing Super Refined™ Poloxamer 188: Optimized for Mammalian Cell Culture with Exceptional Batch-to-Batch Consistency

Oct 29, 2024

Lonza WP
Sponsored Content
Exploring Technologies for cGMP Success with Encapsulation of Nucleic Acid-based Therapeutics
Exploring Technologies for cGMP Success with Encapsulation of Nucleic Acid-based Therapeutics

Oct 28, 2024

Repligen white paper
Sponsored Content
30% Increase in Concentration Accuracies with KrosFlo® RS 30 RPM™ TFF System
30% Increase in Concentration Accuracies with KrosFlo® RS 30 RPM™ TFF System

Oct 25, 2024