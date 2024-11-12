AmplifyBio bolsters Ohio plant with $50m backing from Vitrian

The firm has received a $50 million investment from Texas-based financial aid company Vitrian. This investment includes an option to increase funding up to $65 million. The initial aid will support the contract development and manufacturing organization’s (CDMO’s) facility expansion, however, a spokesperson for the firm said, “Vitrian currently does not hold an equity stake in AmplifyBio but that could change in the future.”

AmplifyBio’s manufacturing enablement center (AMEC) performs upstream and downstream processes, with a specific focus on potency, stability, and scale determinations.

To mitigate supply chain constraints, the suites are designed to develop and test smaller-scale setups, including decentralized manufacturing processes.

“The facility will undergo strategic expansion, and the design of individual manufacturing suites will be performed in collaboration with our clients and in alignment with all required clinical/commercial specifications,” the spokesperson added.

“[At the facility] we offer cost-effective process analytical technologies for real-time monitoring and process control. As clients move through their clinical to commercial manufacturing journey, they will benefit from unique data infrastructure, allowing for customized processes and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled manufacturing development.”

In October 2024, AmplifyBio gained access to San Francisco-based cell and gene therapy (CGT) firm Xcellbio’s Avatar Foundry system, enabling small-scale workflows. The CDMO seeks to file an investigational new drug (IND) application for a customer in the first half of 2025.

Furthermore, clinical stage immunotherapy company Triumvira Immunologics expanded its autologous T-cell manufacturing network by placing its staff and tech within AmplifyBio’s facilities in South San Francisco, California in 2022. The agreement allowed Triumvira to manufacture its own cell therapy candidates within the CRO’s plant.