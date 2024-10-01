ABT scales production capacity with Spain facility expansion

Agarose Bead Technologies (ABT) has expanded its facility in Burgos, Spain, about 250 km north of Madrid. In addition to the four existing cleanrooms, this 1000 square-meters expansion includes two cleanrooms, and an expanded storage area accommodating large volumes of products.

The expanded facility will focus on the production of a variety of agarose resins, with particular emphasis on Ion Exchange (IEX) resins, including both cation and anion exchangers. These resins are essential for purifying biomolecules and support a wide range of bioprocessing applications in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

“The new cleanroom facilities are critical to maintaining high sterility and quality standards. They are designed with the latest technology to automate manufacturing processes, increasing efficiency and reducing production time,” a spokesperson for the firm told BioProcess Insider.

“This automation also helps to reduce risk and ensure consistent resin production. These facilities house advanced purification and manufacturing processes that are essential for producing high-quality resins in a controlled environment.”

According to the Spanish resin manufacturer, this facility will support the production of resins used in the purification of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), oligonucleotides, peptides, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies.

The financials of this expansion were not disclosed, however, the spokesperson said, “the expansion is backed by a significant investment from our private ownership group, demonstrating their strong commitment to the company’s long-term growth strategy. This investment will enable us to scale our operations, enhance our service offerings, and further solidify our market position.”