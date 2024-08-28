Vion bolsters mRNA therapy portfolio with Echelon acquisition

Chemicals and reagents production firm Vion has added Utah-based Echelon Biosciences as a subsidiary. Echelon’s expertise in lipid synthesis and lipid nanoparticles will bolster Vion’s mRNA-based therapies including vaccines and gene therapies.

The acquisition will aid Vion’s transition from a drug discovery-focused firm to a drug manufacturing company. Vion will gain access to Echelon’s team of experts, and Echelon will continue to serve its customers post-acquisition.

“The acquisition of Echelon Biosciences allows us to more effectively serve our customers who are focused on the delivery of a variety of mRNA and other gene-based biotherapeutics,” said Mark Thornton, CEO, Vion Biosciences.

“Echelon’s long history as a market leader in ionizable and other critical lipids necessary to various stages of drug development pairs nicely with Vion’s growth goals to expand its portfolio offering in the biopharma, diagnostic, and clinical research segments.”

He added that the acquisition was the first of many decisions that will enable the company to evolve into an innovative leader in the life science industry.

Echelon’s technical and commercial leadership will remain unchanged, although Vion aims to further strengthen those teams by the end of 2024 and into early 2025.

“Joining forces with Vion provides an exciting opportunity to amplify the impact of our products and technologies. The combination of the team at Echelon and the Vion senior leadership is a recipe for success, and we look forward to contributing to Vion's innovative vision and advancing scientific discovery together,” said Bert Israelsen, former president, Echelon.

McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal, and Liffman acted as Vion’s legal advisors, while Forvis Mazars served as the firm’s financial advisor.

The financials of the acquisition were not disclosed. Vion did not respond when contacted by this publication.