Sotio expands ADC portfolio with $325m Biocytogen partnership

As per the agreement, Sotio has the option to license multiple human mono- and bispecific antibodies generated with Biocytogen’s RenLite platform. The agreement also includes an option for Sotio to use Biocytogen’s antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform.

Biocytogen will receive an upfront payment and milestone payments totaling up to $325.5 million, while the commercial rights of the program will lie with Sotio.

“Combining our ADC platform and Biocytogen’s RenLite platform will enable us to broaden our portfolio, enabling us to develop ADCs with improved precision targeting and overcome tumor heterogeneity,” a spokesperson for Sotio told BioProcess Insider.

“Biocytogen’s platforms allow us to discover fully human antibodies with high affinity, low immunogenicity, and favorable developability. In addition, it allows them to generate bispecific antibodies. Under the partnership, we will be responsible for non-clinical and clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization of ADC products.”

The RenLite platform develops human antibodies that share a common light chain, effectively reducing the complexity of the chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC) process. Because the molecular structures of these bispecific antibodies resemble monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), they exhibit favorable physicochemical properties.

“Exploiting the potential of dual targeting in the context of ADC approaches [can] substantially enlarge the therapeutic window and potentially overcome tumor heterogeneity as well as address the challenge of emerging resistances,” the spokesperson added.

“Bispecific ADCs would be an exciting expansion of our current portfolio of mono-specific ADCs. Our most advanced solid-tumor ADC candidate, SOT102, is now in a Phase I clinical study in the US and Europe.”

Sotio, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, has multiple partnerships in place to advance its ADC reach. In 2016, it collaborated with NBE-Therapeutics for next-generation ADCs, gaining access to NBE’s antibody discovery and conjugation platforms, including Transpo-mAb antibody platform, and SMAC conjugation technology.

That collaboration was followed by a partnership between Sotio and LegoChem Biosciences in 2021, through which Sotio obtained rights to LegoChem’s ADC technology for up to five therapeutic programs that target distinct tumor-associated antigens.

In 2023, Sotio and Synaffix partnered in a deal worth up to $740 million, giving Sotio access to Synaffix’s GlycoConnect, HydraSpace, and toxSYN linker-payload ADC technologies.