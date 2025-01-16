The Incheon, South Korea headquartered company has partnered with an anonymous European pharmaceutical company accounting for 40% of its orders, as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily.

The customer and product names remain undisclosed due to “business confidentiality,” confirmed a spokesperson for the firm.

“Production will take place in our biomanufacturing site in Songdo, South Korea. The contract runs through December 2030 but is subject to change upon agreement of the two companies,” the spokesperson said.

In November 2024, the CDMO announced a series of manufacturing deals with an undisclosed Europe-based pharma worth $668 million. The contract would run through December 2031, contributing more than $4 billion in deals inked this year for the CDMO. In October, the firm announced its largest ever deal with an undisclosed Asian pharmaceutical company: a $1.24 billion contract to produce biologics through December 2037.

“As a trusted CDMO, Samsung Biologics is committed to providing all clients with utmost quality and operational excellence. We continue to invest in our capabilities and capacity expansion to better cater to clients evolving needs.”

Recently, the firm extended its antibody drug conjugate (ADC) partnership with Korea-based biopharmaceutical development firm LigaChem Biosciences. The companies will work on three ADC projects, extending from their original 2024 agreement.

Samsung Biologics is the second largest biologics CDMO, with 604,000 L of manufacturing capacity through four plants at its Bio Campus I site in Songdo, South Korea.

Samsung Biologics at JPM

While representing at the 43rd JP Morgan Chase conference being held at San Francisco, California, company CEO John Rim affirmed investors of “a well-positioned start” for the CDMO.

“Despite industry challenges, Samsung Biologics is well positioned to kick-start a new phase of growth in 2025 with the opening of Bio Campus II and launch of ADC services,” he said.

“We’ll continue to invest in new modalities and technologies to better address client needs, maximizing satisfaction and ensuring the delivery of highest-quality products.”

During the conference the CEO shared details about the firm’s focus on ADC services and plans to expand capacity with the opening of Bio Campus II.

“Plant 5, the first facility of the new site, will be operational in April this year and bring up the total capacity to 784,000 L. The company is also considering the construction of a sixth plant to proactively respond to the rising demand for biologics, which will increase total production capacity to 964,000 L upon board approval,” the official statement said.

Moreover, the CDMO is opening a regional office in Tokyo this year and is launching pre-filled syringe (PFS) drug product (DP) line by 2027.