Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Samsung Biologics extended its partnership with Korea-based biopharmaceutical development firm LigaChem Biosciences to provide antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) services. The extension stems from an agreement first signed by the two companies in February 2024.

A spokesperson for Samsung Biologics told BioProcess Insider that the companies will collaborate on three projects for the development of ADC therapies. The firm's service spans late discovery through development and conjugation.

The spokeperson said that the projects will commence at Samsung Biologics' new dedicated ADC facility located near the firm’s Songdo Bio Campus. “It is a segregated suite comprised of four floors and equipped with a 500-liter rector and purification line.” The company plans to continue investing in its ADC facilities to better meet expanding client needs.

The two companies have already worked together on ADC products developed to treat solid tumors.

Although the spokesperson could not discuss the identity of any ADC products being produced, citing confidentiality, LigaChem Bio’s oncology candidate LCB14-19NM has been linked with Samsung Biologics in the past, speaking to the companies’ history of collaboration.

"The latest collaboration will further strengthen Samsung Biologics' capabilities across all stages of ADC development and manufacturing as part of our commitment to deliver safe and high-quality therapeutics to patients," said John Rim, CEO and president of Samsung Biologics. "We look forward to supporting our clients' innovative ADC pipelines, ensuring the highest quality and timelines are met."

Yong-Zu Kim, LigaChem Bio's President and CEO added, "This collaboration with Samsung Biologics will be an important step toward strengthening the supply chain of high-quality ADC drugs and enhancing the competitiveness of both companies in the global ADC market. By leveraging Samsung Biologics' extensive experience as a CDMO, we will accelerate the development of our pipeline and quickly provide innovative ADC treatments to patients.”

“We expect the cooperation with LigaChem Biosciences, a pioneer in ADC development, to further build on our ADC and overall CDMO capabilities,” the spokesperson added.