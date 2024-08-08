Rznomics, SK pharmteco sign MoU to bolster gene therapy development

As per the signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), South Korea-based gene-therapy firm Rznomics has gained access to SK pharmteco’s facilities and personnel for gene therapy products, supporting them from clinical trials to commercialization.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to partner with Rznomics on their groundbreaking initiatives,” said Andy Fenny, chief commercial officer (CCO) of SK pharmteco.

“By combining our significant expertise in gene-therapy manufacturing with Rznomics’ innovative RNA-based therapeutic approach, we believe this collaboration has the potential to deliver life-changing treatments to patients in need quickly."

Rznomics has developed RNA editing platforms RZ-001 for hepatocellular carcinoma and glioblastoma, RZ-003 for Alzheimer’s, RZ-004 for retinitis pigmentosa, and RZ-005 for neurodegenerative disorder.

“This partnership will mark late-stage development and manufacturing of our gene-therapy pipeline to prepare the path toward Phase II and later-stage clinical trials and potential commercialization. We look forward to working closely with SK pharmteco,” said Seong-Wook Lee, CEO of Rznomics.

The financials of the multi-year partnership have not been disclosed.

In April 2024, SK pharmateco partnered with Ferring Pharmaceuticals to commercially produce Adstiladrin, a bladder cancer gene-therapy treatment. The agreement included a technology transfer for the manufacturing process of its adenoviral-vector–based gene therapy drug substance and analytical test methods for release and stability testing.