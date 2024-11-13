Novo taps Ascendis in $285m GLP-1 deal

Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk will use Ascendis’ TransCon platform to produce its once-monthly GLP-1 receptor agonist candidate.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

November 13, 2024

As per the terms of the agreement, Novo Nordisk has gained the right to expand any resulting metabolic-disease products into other therapeutic areas. Along with its GLP-1 candidate for treating obesity and type 2 diabetes, Ascendis will also develop, manufacture, and commercialize a cardiovascular-disease product for Novo. 

Further details about that cardiovascular candidate were not disclosed. 

Ascendis will receive up to $285 million in upfront, development, and milestone payments, and is eligible to receive further compensation based on sales. The company will also be eligible for up to $77.5 million for each additional metabolic or cardiovascular disease product candidate that meets development, regulatory, and sales-based goals. 

A spokesperson for Novo Nordisk confirmed that Ascendis’ TransCon (transient conjugation) technology is already used in the two commercial drug products Skytrofa (lonapegsomatropin) and Yorvipath (palopegteriparatide).  

“Ascendis has shown proof-of-principle in preclinical animal studies for a once-monthly GLP-1 receptor agonist. We look forward to working with Ascendis to explore the potential of the TransCon technology platform to reduce the dosing frequency of GLP-1 receptor agonists and other treatments for cardiometabolic diseases.” 

According to Ascendis, TransCon is a drug development platform that uses advanced chemistry to overcome known challenges in developing therapeutics. The platform temporarily (transiently) links an inert carrier to a parent drug with known biology to potentially optimize therapeutic effect. 

“Ascendis will conduct early development of TransCon product candidates under the collaboration. Novo Nordisk will be responsible for these early development costs and for clinical development, regulatory, commercial manufacturing, and commercialization,” a spokesperson for Ascendis told BioProcess Insider. 

“The agreement includes provisions requiring certain TransCon technology-based products to be identified and advanced in metabolic diseases to maintain exclusivity in the field [with] additional provisions for cardiovascular diseases.” 

The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2024. 

About the Author

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

See more from Shreeyashi Ojha

