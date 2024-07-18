Novo signs package insulin deal with Bio Farma

Novo Nordisk has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bio Farma to produce diabetic drugs in Indonesia. Under the terms of the agreement, the Danish firm will bring its expertise in insulin production to Indonesia where it will gain access to Bio Farma’s manufacturing capabilities.

Diabetes is a disease that occurs when the body can't properly manage blood sugar levels. People with type one diabetes can't produce insulin, whereas people with type two can't use insulin effectively. Thus, for many people with diabetes, insulin supplementation is crucial for controlling blood sugar.

“Novo Nordisk Indonesia and Bio Farma have signed an MoU to have parts of the manufacturing process for diabetes medication products located in Indonesia,” a spokesperson told us.

“Given that the MoU was just signed, it is still very early and therefore we are not able to share any further details at this time.”

The financials of this collaboration were not disclosed. However, the spokesperson confirmed “this partnership is about packaging insulins for the Indonesian market.” Centered on diabetic therapies, the Danish biopharma produces insulin in Denmark and the US.

“At Novo Nordisk, we are walking with a vision to drive change in serious chronic diseases. Improving the quality of life of people with diabetes is critical to realizing this vision, and we are working to provide equal access to diabetes care. The collaboration with Bio Farma in this reinforces our commitment to Indonesia,” said Sreerekha Sreenivasan, VP, Novo Nordisk Indonesia.

Diabetes: A growing concern

About 19.5 million Indonesians are living with diabetes, and this number is expected to reach 28.6 million by 2045. Diabetes is one of the top three causes of death in the country, thus inciting government action.

In 2020, the Social Security Administration Agency reported that only 2 million Indonesians were diagnosed and treated for diabetes. However, the 2023 Indonesian Health Survey, 80.6% of individuals with diabetes have not managed to keep their condition under control.

Thus, this partnership aligns with the government's health service resilience agenda and reinforces the government-to-government partnership between Denmark and Indonesia.

“Diabetes is the mother of all diseases,” said Budi Gunadi Sadikin, minister of health, Republic of Indonesia. “Uncontrolled diabetes will cause complications. Right now, we're weak in screening, and we need to reform the health care system.”

“If we can identify and treat diabetes early, then the cost of treatment will be cheaper and can improve the quality of life for those living with diabetes. We have reformed 10,000 primary cares for better diabetes care. This collaboration between Novo Nordisk Indonesia and Bio Farma aims to save more lives of Indonesians.”