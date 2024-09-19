MinervaX taps Wacker for clinical and commercial GBS vaccine supply

As per the agreement, the active protein ingredients will be produced at Wacker’s Amsterdam, The Netherlands facility.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

September 19, 2024

2 Min Read
DEPOSITPHOTOS/sdecoret

Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Wacker Biotech will manufacture active protein ingredients for MinervaX’s Group B Streptococcus (GBS) vaccine. The German-based CDMO has been tapped to help meet the supply for clinical and commercial purposes.

Wacker will act as MinervaX's CDMO for their lead candidate on a fee-for-service. MinervaX will remain solely responsible for clinical development and the regulatory approval process. The financials of this partnership were not disclosed.

“Wacker will perform technology transfer, scale up, GMP manufacturing, and prepare for both market supply (including process characterization and validation) and commercial supply for the active ingredients in the MinervaX GBS vaccine,” a spokesperson for Wacker told BioProcess Insider.

“MinervaX is relying on Wacker for commercial supply. A state-of-the-art fermentation line like the new 350-L line in Amsterdam, [Netherlands] is key to ensure stable market supply. The 350-L scale is selected to match the expected commercial need for the GBS vaccine.”

MinervaX’s lead vaccine candidate GBS-NN/NN2 vaccine is a novel protein-only vaccine based on fusions of highly immunogenic and proactive protein domains from selected surface proteins of GBS. The company has successfully completed two Phase II clinical trials of its maternal vaccine against GBS and is in preparation to commence Phase III clinical trials in this indication.

“Each technology transfer and scale of a GMP-compliant process comes with challenges. Those could be of technical, organizational, or logistical nature. The Wacker team is experienced in anticipating such challenges as well as solving challenges ad hoc,” the spokesperson added.

“Wacker and MinervaX follow the relevant guidelines for process characterization and validation to demonstrate the new drug can be manufactured robustly and safely.”

GBS is responsible for nearly 50% of all life-threatening infections in newborn babies. At any given time, some 15-25 percent of the population, including pregnant people, are spontaneously colonized with GBS. They run the risk of transmitting the bacteria to their child in the womb, during birth, and/or during the first months of life.

About the Author

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

See more from Shreeyashi Ojha

You May Also Like

Webinars

Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Building Reliability Into Scale-Up: Targeted Optimization for AAV ProductionRegister Now: Building Reliability Into Scale-Up: Targeted Optimization for AAV Production
Latest Content
Sep 23 - Sep 26, 2024
Learn from the brightest minds in bioprocessing! The BPI US 2024 scientific agenda includes 200+ of the industry's top scientists to present the latest updates on how to improve efficiencies across all phases of biopharmaceutical development and production.
Learn More

Innovations

LumaCyte
Sponsored Content
LumaCyte Unveils Predictive CAR T Donor Analytics to Revolutionize Cell Therapy ManufacturingLumaCyte Unveils Predictive CAR T Donor Analytics to Revolutionize Cell Therapy Manufacturing
Sep 18, 2024
3 Min Read
Sartorius
Sponsored Content
Building Reliability Into Scale-Up: Targeted Optimization for AAV ProductionBuilding Reliability Into Scale-Up: Targeted Optimization for AAV Production
Sep 17, 2024
40 Min View
Harmonization Graphic
Sponsored Content
Harmonizing Regulatory Guidelines for Assay Validation: A Focus on Kinetics-Based AssaysHarmonizing Regulatory Guidelines for Assay Validation: A Focus on Kinetics-Based Assays
Sep 12, 2024
1 Min Read