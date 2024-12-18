MilliporeSigma has signed a definitive agreement to acquire HUB Organoids Holding (HUB). Although financial terms of the deal are undisclosed, stakeholders expect the transaction to close by the end of 2024. HUB is based in Utrecht, Netherlands and employs about 70 people.

MilliporeSigma is the US and Canada-based Life Science business of Germany-based pharma giant Merck KGaA. By acquiring HUB, the company seeks to enhance its service offerings in new model generation, assay development, and high-throughput screening. The acquisition enhances Merck KGaA’s life science portfolio and contributes to the company’s sustainability and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Those ambitions are aided by the nature of organoids, which the company says will enable it to cut back on animal testing while representing more genetically diverse human populations.

According to Merck KGaA, organoid cell-culture models – such as those innovated by HUB – help to speed up drug development while helping scientists improve their understanding of disease treatments.

In May 2024, market research firm Frost & Sullivan recognized HUB for its patient-derived organoid technology, awarding it with its 2024 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. At the time, Unmesh Lal, global director of Healthcare & Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan praised the company, saying HUB’s “strong intellectual property portfolio, covering multiple disease areas (e.g., oncology and immuno-oncology, infectious- and genetic diseases, and toxicology) upholds its pioneering technology, adding value relative to its growth potential, thus securing a competitive advantage.”

“HUB’s leadership in organoids and services strengthen our already robust portfolio, underscoring our focus on the strategic innovation area of next-generation biology,” said Jean-Charles Wirth, head of science and lab solutions for the Life Science business of Merck KGaA. “For researchers working on novel approaches to treat today’s most challenging diseases, organoids offer critical insights into biologic systems. We look forward making it faster and easier for scientists to get from samples to solutions.�”

“Our proprietary technology stands at the forefront of solutions that are driving a paradigm shift for drug discovery and development,” said Robert Vries, CEO of HUB. He praised MilliporeSigma as a company with the resources and infrastructure to enable HUB to thrive. Of the acquisition, he said, “This allows us to significantly expand our reach and increase our impact with customers and, ultimately, patients.”