Legend Bio and Multiply Labs partner to improve CAR-T manufacturing

The partnership aims to reduce human errors in cell therapy manufacturing through automation, says the CEO of Multiply Labs.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

October 2, 2024

2 Min Read
DEPOSITPHOTOS/VitalikRadko

New Jersey company Legend Biotech has partnered with San Francisco, California-based firm Multiply Labs to use the latter company’s robotic system during cell-therapy production.  

Multiply Labs will build robotic systems to automate the manufacturing of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapies, while Legend will develop and commercialize them against life-threatening diseases.  

Multiply Labs automates instruments already used for cell-therapy manufacturing, eliminating the need for manufacturers to adopt new instruments. This collaboration gives Legend Biotech priority access to Multiply Labs’ robotic technologies.  

A spokesperson for Multiply Labs told us that the company’s robotic arms can be programmed to work in the needed sequencing required by each individual manufacturer. 

Fred Parietti, CEO, Multiply Labs stressed the value of using robotics and automation in a conversation with BioProcess Insider. “Human errors are the most significant cause of contamination in cell therapies. Given how long it takes and how much it costs to produce just one cell therapy product, contamination is a major concern for manufacturers.”   

“Cell therapies are very expensive to manufacture and require highly skilled labor. In fact, as much as 50% of manufacturing costs stem from labor-intensive manual processes and a shortage of skilled workers. This adds to the prohibitively high price of cell therapies today. Our automation approach can help significantly reduce costs while ensuring statistically equivalent outcomes to traditional manual processes.” 

“This is why we’ve created a robotic system,” Parietti continued, “that can operate market-leading GMP instruments that are already being used for cell and gene therapy manufacturing today. This enables plug-and-play-like capabilities, faster automation timelines, and fewer regulatory barriers.” 

In February 2024, Multiply Labs partnered with Thermo Fisher to further automate the cell-therapy production process by integrating robotic technology with Thermo Fisher’s Heracell VIOS automated access carbon di oxide incubator, Gibco Cell Therapy Systems (CTS), and Rotea Counterflow Centrifugation System.

That collaboration was followed by a partnership with Stanford Laboratory for Cell and Gene Medicine (LCGM) in April 2024. Under the terms of the partnership, Multiply Labs agreed to use its robotics technology to operate instruments, consumables, and reagents for cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing.

About the Author

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

See more from Shreeyashi Ojha

You May Also Like

Webinars

Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Developing Efficient Downstream Purification Processes for Bispecific AntibodiesRegister Now: Developing Efficient Downstream Purification Processes for Bispecific Antibodies
Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Decoding AAV Manufacturing: Navigating Critical Quality Attributes and their AnalyticsRegister Now: Decoding AAV Manufacturing: Navigating Critical Quality Attributes and their Analytics
Ask the Expert webcasts
ATE Webcasts
Register Now: Enhancing Efficiency and Quality in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing: The Strategic Value of Pre-Packed Chromatography Columns in Lean ManufacturingRegister Now: Enhancing Efficiency and Quality in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing: The Strategic Value of Pre-Packed Chromatography Columns in Lean Manufacturing
Latest Content
Oct 20 - Oct 23, 2024
Asia's leading bioprocssing event for learning how to drive down costs, improve timelines, and navigate the regulatory landscape for your biologics and novel modalities. Learn how bioprocessing experts are increasing quality, process efficiency and productivity while decreasing costs to achieve commercial success
More Information

Innovations

WuXi XDC
Sponsored Content
Accelerating ADC Drug Development with Technology Innovation and an Integrated PlatformAccelerating ADC Drug Development with Technology Innovation and an Integrated Platform
Sep 26, 2024
1 Hr View
Lonza licensing campaign
Sponsored Content
Optimization of Transient Protein Expression in CHO CellsOptimization of Transient Protein Expression in CHO Cells
Sep 23, 2024
1 Min Read
Millipore Emprove Banner
Sponsored Content
Managing Nitrite Impurities: A Supplier Manufacturer Approach to Mitigating Nitrosamine RiskManaging Nitrite Impurities: A Supplier Manufacturer Approach to Mitigating Nitrosamine Risk
Sep 23, 2024
1 Min Read