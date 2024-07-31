Kyowa Kirin joins PSCI, bolsters supply chain management

As a member of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), Japan-based Kyowa emphasized its commitment to following relevant laws and regulations to engage in fair, equitable, and transparent procurement practices and to create value chain management based on PSCI’s principles.

Additionally, the firm can collaborate with industry specific organizations and learn more about sustainable procurement in the pharmaceutical industry. It is eligible for PSCI’s audit-sharing program. According to PSCI, sharing audits means fewer audits for each supplier making the process efficient for both suppliers and members.

“The ‘Kyowa Kirin Group Supplier Code of Conduct’ will incorporate PSCI's ‘Principles for Responsible Supply Chain Management’ and implement procurement activities in accordance with the PSCI's principles by expanding the code globally,” a spokesperson for Kyowa told BioProcess Insider.

“We see it as a challenge to embed the PSCI principles in our and our suppliers' practices. To do this, we first need to understand the principles. We intend to promote understanding through education and supplier briefings opportunities.”

With a vision to develop and maintain a robust supply chain until 2030, Kyowa decided to join PSCI in June 2024. PSCI is a non-profit organization established in the US in 2013 and has more than 80-member organizations. It aims to achieve excellence in safety, environmental, and social outcomes across the pharmaceutical and healthcare supply chain.

“Before entering a new transaction with a supplier, we share our Group Supplier Code of Conduct with [them] and ask for their understanding and cooperation. We believe that our cross-industry efforts through PSCI will help us build a robust supply chain that meets the demands of society and contributes to the realization of our vision,” the spokesperson added.

“We will start by learning about practices aligned with PSCI standards and aim to build a system for continuous and comprehensive evaluation of our key business partners including due diligence.”