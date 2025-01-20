In a bid to go needle free for “patient adherence, acceptance, and comfort,” Swedish contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Iconovo has partnered with Lonza to develop spray-dried formulations for an intranasally delivered biologic.

Lonza will develop spray-dried formulations for Iconovo at its US facility in Bend, Oregon, to be delivered using the company’s ICOone Nasal inhalation device. The product is expected to be launched in 2031.

“Iconovo will drive the development until preclinical proof of concept (until it has passed in-vivo preclinical models, and toxicological testing),” Johan Wäborg, CEO, Iconovo told BioProcess Insider. “We aim to out-license the project at this point in time and expect that Lonza will eventually upscale and be our commercial manufacturer after launch.”

ICOone nasal is the only inspiratory flow-driven intranasal device that delivers a systemic dose using one inhaler and inhalation through each nostril. According to the firm, the single-dose disposable dry-powder inhaler is low cost, easy to carry, and ideal for short-term treatments.

“The API is a biologic drug candidate targeting obesity,” Wäborg said. “Our intranasal formulation aims to offer a needle-free treatment to overcome initiation and treatment challenges by improving patient acceptance and adherence and an easier physician initiation of therapy compared to treatment with injections.”

Additionally, Lonza’s Bend, Oregon facility is over 16,000 square-meters. It includes production, quality, data, and operation centers. The plant develops early-stage compounds, supports solid form screening and characterization, selects and develops salts and polymorphs, and modulates pharmacokinetics. The plant specializes in particle engineering through micronization or spray drying, focusing on dry powder inhaler (DPI) formulations.

The financials of this partnership were not disclosed.