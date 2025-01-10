Contract catch-up: The latest cross-modality CDMO deals

In 2025, large molecule and advanced therapy development is broad, encompassing multiple modality types. Long gone are the days when outsourcing stories revolved around the decision to contract out clinical and commercial production, with a full gamut of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) available for developers to choose from.

In such a context, BioProcess Insider has collated the latest CDMO-biotech deals across a range of modalities and a range of services:

Antibodies

Boehringer Ingelheim’s CDMO division, BioXcellence, offers one of the largest bioreactor capacities within the industry. The firm has successfully scaled up production of luveltamab tazevibulin (luvelta) – a Tubulin FRα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting ovarian cancers – using client Sutro Biopharma’s cell-free expression technology.

“For the first time, the cross-functional teams were able to scale up Sutro’s cell-free protein synthesis platform from a small-scale Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) production to a large-scale GMP production marking an industry milestone,” the companies said in a press release. “All batches of luvelta manufactured in 4,500 L at Boehringer’s large-scale manufacturing facility in Vienna, Austria, met the product quality criteria required for the use in clinical studies.

Over to DotBio, a biotech that uses its DotBody modular design platform to develop next-generation bi- and tri-specific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and intracellular antibodies.

The company has inked a deal with Bora Biologics, a growing entity in the antibody-based CDMO space. Under terms of the deal, Bora will help develop and bring into the clinic a tri-specific antibody, named DB007, against undisclosed cancer targets from its 48,400 square-foot facility in Zhubei, Taiwan.

Bora Pharmaceuticals grew its presence in the CDMO space following a $108 million investment in 2021. The year after, the firm acquired the Taiwan site through a $50 million deal that saw it snap up the assets of Eden Biologics. In 2024, the CDMO expanded further through the $30 million acquisition of Emergent Biosolutions’ Camden fill/finish facility in Baltimore, Maryland. A 30.5% stake and capacity-sharing agreement with Taiwanese drug maker Tanvex BioPharma is also expected to bolster Bora’s biologics offerings in 2025.

Sticking with tri-specifics but inverting the traditional role of a CDMO, WuXi Biologics will license out a preclinical trispecific T-cell Engager discovered inhouse using its WuXiBody platform to biotech firm Candid Therapeutics, in a deal which could net the China-based CDMO $925 million.

“This collaboration not only showcases the platform’s capabilities in trispecific discovery in addition to its well-validated bispecific discovery, but also reinforces WuXi Biologics’ position as a preferred partner for pioneering next-generation modalities,” Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, said.

Viral vectors

To the cell and gene therapy (CGT) space now, and despite concerns the sector is failing to recover as fast as other modalities following some turbulent funding years, a number of manufacturing contracts have been inked in recent weeks.

Viralgen, a viral vector manufacturing subsidiary of AskBio (itself a subsidiary of pharma giant Bayer) has partnered with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University to develop a gene therapy for prion disease, a neurodegenerative disorder caused by protein misfolding.

Viralgen will bring its adeno-associated virus (AAV) manufacturing capabilities – including a process using its Pro10 platform cell line – to produce viral capsids to aid delivery to the brain. “Together, the teams will determine which capsids and other elements of the transgene expression cassette yield the best combination for optimal manufacturability and potency, with the ultimate goal of delaying or preventing prion disease,” the PR states.

CDMO Matica Biotechnology, meanwhile will harness its viral vector development and GMP production capabilities to help find and develop cures for rare genetic disorders for Child's Cure Genetic Research, a parent-founded organization.

Matica, which operates a 45,000 square-foot plant in College Station, Texas, will provide manufacturing solutions to support both clinical and commercial advancement of these novel therapies. “By utilizing advanced technologies and efficient manufacturing processes, Matica Bio will ensure a reliable and scalable supply of therapeutic materials for ongoing clinical trials and potential market approval,” the company said.

RNA

To the world of oligonucleotides and RNA therapeutics specifically. Germany’s pharma ingredient firm Evonik has partnered with Korean CDMO ST Pharm to support a stream of nucleic acid-based therapies.

Evonik will bolster its own portfolio of lipid and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) drug product development services with ST’s customized nucleic acids including its 5'-capping technology, SmartCap – a technology features 30 capping analogs and capping library screening services to optimize mRNA development.

Kindeva Drug Delivery, meanwhile, will use its circular RNA-based vaccine platform to develop vaccines for a range of emerging diseases with Texas-based biotech Emervax.

The platform, emxRNA, uses proprietary sequences that the firm says result in high efficiency circularization, significant production of protein and is thermostable. By combining Emervax’s emxRNA with Kindeva’s own microneedle patch technology, the partnership hopes to ease transport and administration of the vaccine to patients.

Vaccines, radiopharma, and exosomes

Over to more traditional vaccines, and biotech Aramis Biotechnologies has teamed with fellow Quebec, Canada-based CDMO Biodextris for the downstream manufacturing of clinical materials for Aramis’ lead candidate, a virus-like particle influenza vaccine candidate.

Under the terms of the deal, Biodextris will provide Aramis with access to its facilities and capabilities to ensure the timely production of materials for Aramis’ forthcoming Phase I and II clinical trials.

The downstream manufacturing agreement marks an important milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Aramis and Biodextris, combining cutting-edge science and manufacturing excellence to drive success in clinical development.

On the radiopharmaceutical side, California’s YAP Therapeutics has contracted NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes for the supply of radioisotope non-carrier added actinium-225 (n.c.a. Ac-225) and a range of CDMO services to support undisclosed candidates looking to enter the clinic.

“This agreement furthers our goal to deliver radiopharmaceuticals to patients,” said Frank Scholz, CEO of NorthStar. “We are excited to partner with YAP Therapeutics, merging our technology with their biologics to target specific therapies. Our ability to provide key radioisotopes like Ac-225 and CDMO capabilities offers substantial support to YAP Therapeutics.”

And finally for this roundup, development of Pandorum Partners’s exosome-based advanced therapy Kuragenx will receive a boost ahead of an IND submission later this year after AGC Biologics was contracted to support the program.

AGC Bio will scale-up Pandorum's proprietary modular bioprocess and produce pharmaceutical-grade exosomes derived from clinical grade mesenchymal stem cells from its facility in Milan, Italy, added through the acquisition of Molmed in July 2020.

“Developing a first-in-class biologic is a daunting task, which requires best-in-class manufacturing capabilities with stringent quality controls to ensure scalable production with defined potency and consistency,” said Tuhin Bhowmick, CEO of Pandorum. “What made us entrust AGC Biologics as our preferred partner is the human factor, the people of AGC – their dedication to understand our requirements with the expertise and willingness to address our needs.”

The deal comes a month after AGC Bio announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Milan site for commercial manufacturing of lentiviral vectors for Autolus Therapeutics’ Aucatzl (obecabtagene autoleucel – obe-cel), approved in November for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.