Chime partners with MedPacto for biologic manufacturing

The Chinese manufacturer is increasing its capacity to 100,000 liters.

Josh Abbott, Editor, BioProcess Insider

November 4, 2024

Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Chime Biologics has entered a strategic partnership with South Korean cancer therapeutic developer MedPacto. Under the agreement, Chime will advance chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) process development for multiple preclinical drug candidates.

"We are pleased to announce our strategic collaboration with MedPacto, a respected KOSDAQ-listed company with a strong portfolio of first-in-class assets,” said Jimmy Wei, president of Chime Biologics. “Their ability to meet international standards will greatly support our efforts to advance our assets into a new stage.”

KOSDAQ is a Korean Exchange trading board, and the South Korean equivalent of NASDAQ.

Manufacturing will take place at Chime’s Wuhan, China facility using Cytiva’s KUBio modular biopharmaceutical plant. Qiqi Zhang, marketing manager at Chime Biologics, told BioProcess Insider that the company “will be manufacturing products for MedPacto at the state-of-art GMP facility, which complies with global quality standards of [International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use] ICH, [US Food and Drug Administration] FDA, [European Medicines Agency] EMA, and [National Medicinal Products Association] NMPA.”

Chime Biologics did not reveal the biologics that it will produce for MedPacto, but according to its website, the latter company is working on several oncology drugs that suit the partnership, including antibody therapeutic MA-B2, which is designed to inhibit metastatic activity of the cathepsin B enzyme, which is associated with cancer metastasis.

Zhang told us that Chime Biologics offers a full range of services from preclinical to commercial manufacturing along with a strong quality management system that make them an ideal fit for MedPacto’s needs in biologics development and manufacturing.

Of the partnership, Jungwon Woo, president of MedPacto, said," We are highly impressed by Chime Biologics' development and manufacture expertise, which is crucial for helping us expand into major global markets. Their ability to meet international standards will greatly support our efforts to advance our assets into a new stage.”

