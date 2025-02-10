Biotechnology company Stämm and cultivated meat grower SuperMeat are targeting 2026 in a combined effort to bring cultivated chicken to market with investment from Varana Capital. The collaboration marks Stämm’s expansion into food technology after working in the biopharmaceutical sector on cell line development and cell therapy production. Stämm will use its automated continuous bioreactor called Bioprocessor for cultivated meat production.

"In the coming months, a joint team will benchmark and evaluate how to integrate our Bioprocessor into SuperMeat's end-to-end production process,” said Yuyo Llamazares Vegh, CEO of Stämm. “We are excited to see the results of this unique alliance.”

Osnat Shostak, VP of Business Development at SuperMeat, told BioProcess Insider that “SuperMeat’s production model is designed for industrial scale manufacturing, targeting a 25,000 liter facility with multiple production lines.” She said the scale follows past models used for animal cell–based production, ensuring commercial feasibility. “By operating at this level, SuperMeat can produce cultivated chicken at volumes comparable to conventional poultry production, making it a viable alternative for large scale food supply chains.”

SuperMeat announced that it recently achieved cost parity for cultivated chicken production at $11.79. The company credits a robust cell line, animal free cost effective media, and the ability to produce fat and muscle quickly. “SuperMeat produces fat in just 24 hours and muscle in four days,” she said.

Regarding the company’s continuous harvesting process, she added, “Once the system reaches optimal cell density, cultivated meat mass is harvested daily, meaning more meat is produced in a shorter time frame compared to livestock based poultry farming.”

Passing regulations in a novel industry

Shostak said that although some markets have approved cultivated meat, broad regulatory pathways are still developing in many places. That is complicated by US state governments that deny climate change and politicize the sale of cultivated meat. Alabama and Florida that have already banned the sale of cultivated meat, sometimes under the guise of protecting farmers and preserving food safety.

But markets with strong regional support for sustainability and animal ethics provide a potentially lucrative pathway for companies seeking to commercialize cultivated meat. Shostak said Singapore is leading the way in cultivated meat approvals, with other Asian countries such as Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, and South Korea actively establishing their own regulatory frameworks. “These countries recognize the potential of cultivated meat for food security, sustainability, and technological innovation in their food systems.”

Europe has also been receptive, but despite high consumer demand, regulatory approval is expected to be a slower process compared with other regions. For its part, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is continuing to work with companies to support commercialization.

Evaluating the market

“Surveys indicate that consumers are interested in cultivated meat, particularly as a sustainable and ethical protein option,” Shostak said. “However, since cultivated meat is not yet widely available on shelves, it is difficult to fully predict consumer adoption.” She said that her company is working with food companies to connect with consumers, and interactions so far have been positive.

But she acknowledged that some people are still skeptical about the potential of cultivated meat, particularly regarding its cost, taste, texture, and scalability. “Consumer education is crucial to increasing awareness of cultivated meat’s benefits and its role in sustainable food systems,” she said.

SuperMeat is working to alleviate culinary concerns by producing both muscle and fat tissue from animal cells, which she said ensures “a product that delivers the full sensory experience of traditional chicken.”

She added that SuperMeat hosts a “production-to-fork” facility that enables continuous validation of the company’s product and provides real-world feedback on its culinary characteristics.

“By combining strong industry partnerships, a validated production process, and continuous engagement with consumers, we believe cultivated meat has the potential to integrate smoothly into the food system,” she told us.