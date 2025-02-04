As per the agreement, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) SCTbio and CCRM (The Center for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine) Nordic will combine their manufacturing and analytical capabilities to focus on cell therapies in Phase I/II of clinical trials.

For this purpose, SCTbio will use CCRM’s advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) facility under construction in Gotheburg, Sweden, while CCRM gains access to SCTbio’s site in Prague, Czech Republic.

“The current 2,000 square-meter SCTbio GMP facility and future CCRM Nordic's new 3,000 square-meter GMP facility planned for 2026-2027, will further enhance the partnership's ability to support more clinical manufacturing and commercialization,” a spokesperson for SCTbio told BioProcess Insider.

“This alliance offers a pathway from innovation to patient impact by combining SCTbio's cGMP manufacturing expertise with CCRM Nordic's infrastructure, the partnership removes traditional barriers between development stages. This integrated approach ensures greater speed and certainty in bringing advanced therapies to market.”

Moreover, the customers can use an apheresis network comprising of 150 centers to source raw materials for cell-therapy manufacturing.

“This collaboration combines SCTbio's expertise in cGMP manufacturing with CCRM analytical capabilities and founding possibilities. The partnership has the potential to expand beyond Phase I/II companies. As the collaboration matures and the GMP facility becomes operational, SCTbio and CCRM Nordic aim to support later-stage clinical programs and commercial-scale manufacturing,” the spokesperson added.