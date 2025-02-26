Vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic has announced a contract manufacturing agreement with with Indian biopharmaceutical firm Biological E Limited to produce vaccines against chikungunya virus. The partnership seeks to expand access to Vimkunya (CHIKV VLP) for patients in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

The announcement follows the vaccine’s approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, which published an approval letter earlier this month.

Under the agreement, Bavarian Nordic will conduct a technology transfer of the current drug product manufacturing process and may transfer the drug substance process to Biological E later. The companies will scale capacity to meet the supply needs of endemic LMIC countries.

Chikungunya is a disease spread by mosquitos that has been identified in more than 110 countries. In a 2024 overview, most cases were identified in Brazil and India, with other Asian and South American countries also affected.

The diseases can cause rash, fatigue, fever, headache, and severe joint pain, with chronic symptoms occurring in up to 40% of patients that can persist for years.

“We are pleased to announce our first collaboration to expand global access to our chikungunya vaccine and also our first partnership with Biological E, who have solid expertise and comprehensive experience in supplying vaccines for improving public health worldwide,” said Paul Chaplin, president and CEO of Bavarian Nordic. “Expanding supply is a prerequisite for our ability to address the increasing need for solutions to prevent chikungunya in vulnerable populations in endemic regions, and we are dedicated to pursuing strong partnerships that can help us achieve this goal.”

A spokesperson for Bavarian Nordic told BioProcess Insider “Biological E was chosen because of their experience in supplying vaccines for improving public health worldwide with one of largest portfolio of WHO prequalified vaccines.”

During its Q3 conference call in November 2024, Henrik Juuel, executive vice president and CFO of Bavarian Nordic shared insight into preparing the company’s chikungunya vaccine for commercialization. He said that in the first nine months of 2024, the company reported about $6.3 million “of manufacturing costs related to chikungunya. [That expenditure] is related to commercial grade batches that we anticipate to sell upon approval.”

In addition to its work combating chikungunya, Bavarian Nordic has been a world leader in manufacturing mpox vaccines and sending them to countries in need. The company has collaborated with other organizations such as Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to address global needs, and has already committed to sending at least 10 million doses of Ankara-Bavarian Nordic (MVA-BN) to Africa by the end of this year.