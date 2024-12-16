Asahi strengthens autoimmune focus with Chiome partnership

According to the Japanese firm, anti-CX3CR1 antibody, which inhibits the function of CX3CR1, has the potential to show therapeutic effects against autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. This partnership is consistent with Asahi’s “One AK Pharma” strategy.

“This can be the first full-body antibody to be developed targeting CX3CR1. We expect that this antibody can demonstrate potent therapeutic efficacy against autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs that cannot be resolved by existing drugs. We will further examine and pursue the differentiation points,” a spokesperson for the firm said.

“We believe that this antibody can address unmet medical needs for autoimmune diseases. We cannot disclose the specific unmet medical needs to address nor the concrete timeline for the clinical development due to our strategic reasons. We will conduct research to start clinical development as soon as possible.”

Under the “One AK Pharma” initiative, Asahi acquired Veloxis in 2020 and Calliditas in 2024 for $1.6 billion. The initiative aims to consolidate the firm’s pipeline with focus autoimmune diseases, renal diseases, transplantation, and severe infectious diseases.

“The acquisition of Calliditas has influenced Asahi's strategic direction by creating business opportunities, particularly enhancing our presence in the US in the fields of immunology and nephrology, where Calliditas' Tarpeyo, a prescription medicine against a rare kidney disease called IgA nephropathy, plays a significant role,” the spokesperson added.

In April 2024, the firm partnered with Axolabs to accelerate production and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics by building a cGMP 5,481 square-meter manufacturing facility in Berlin, Germany. Moreover, the firm entered the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business with Bionova buy in 2022.