Alvotech to manufacture Humira biosimilar for Quallent

Alvotech will produce its interchangeable biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab) under a private label for Quallent Pharmaceuticals.

Millie Nelson, Editor

May 3, 2024

1 Min Read
DepositPhotos/SergeyNivens

The monoclonal antibody Simlandi was approved as the first interchangeable, high-concentration, and citrate-free biosimilar version of AbbVie’s blockbuster in February 2024.

Under a longstanding collaboration, Alvotech is responsible for the development and production of the product and Teva oversees commercialization of the drug in the US. However, the deal announced this week will see the biosimilar be distributed under Quallent’s private label.

Iceland-based drugmaker Alvotech said the deal aligns with its US commercialization agreement with Teva.

“Being able to obtain interchangeable exclusivity for the high-concentration formulation which dominates the adalimumab market, has generated significant payor interest for this unique product in the US market,” said Robert Wessman, CEO of Alvotech.

“With our commercial partners for the US we aim to increase healthcare access and ensure that affordable high-quality biologics are available to patients in need.”

AbbVie’s blockbuster drug Humira lost its patent protection last year. As a result, the industry has witnessed a slew of adalimumab biosimilars enter the market. Simlandi’s approval had been delayed due to manufacturing issues at Alvotech’s plant in Reykjavik, Iceland

“We are pleased to be working with Alvotech to bring adalimumab to more patients. Our intent is to offer a copay assistance program, which will provide eligible patients access,” said John Caufield, president of Quallent.

Alvotech and Teva said they expect to launch the biosimilar to patients in the US “imminently.”

About the Author(s)

Millie Nelson

Millie Nelson

Editor, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering global biopharmaceutical manufacturing and processing news and host of the Voices of Biotech podcast.

I am currently living and working in London but I grew up in Lincolnshire (UK) and studied in Newcastle (UK).

Got a story? Feel free to email me at [email protected]

See more from Millie Nelson

You May Also Like

Upcoming Webcasts

Sponsored Content
Strategies to Address Large Molecule Purification Challenges: Case Studies on Plasma Proteins and Virus Purification
Strategies to Address Large Molecule Purification Challenges: Case Studies on Plasma Proteins and Virus Purification
Ask the Expert Webcast Registration
Sponsored Content
Advancing TFF for Small Scale CGMP Production
Advancing TFF for Small Scale CGMP Production
Sponsored Content
Improving Process Productivity and Facility Efficiency with OPUS Pre-Packed Chromatography Columns
Improving Process Productivity and Facility Efficiency with OPUS Pre-Packed Chromatography Columns
Latest Content
Sep 23 - Sep 26, 2024
Learn from the brightest minds in bioprocessing! The BPI US 2024 scientific agenda includes 200+ of the industry's top scientists to present the latest updates on how to improve efficiencies across all phases of biopharmaceutical development and production.
Learn More