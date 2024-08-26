Agilent on ‘rich’ RNA outsourcing space as Biovectra buy beckons

The proposed $925 million acquisition of Biovectra is only the start of Agilent Technologies’ ambition to lean further into the CDMO space, the company says.

August 26, 2024

For the third quarter FY2024, life science services firm Agilent reported total sales of $1.58 billion, down 5.6% year-on-year. The company attributed this to difficult market conditions, with pharma – its largest end market – down 8% overall. Within this, biopharma was down low double-digits or down mid-single digits, excluding its Nucleic Acid Solutions Division (NASD), while small molecules performed slightly better, led by growth in Europe.

CEO Padraig McDonnell said there are “steady signs of improvement” over previous quarters, and his firm is investing in its most promising growth opportunities. “We are mobilizing the organization to accelerate value creation through strategic transformation initiatives, which will drive margin expansion and growth—and increase our execution capabilities.”

One major ‘mobilization’ of the quarter is the definitive agreement to acquire Biovectra, a Canada-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a focus on oligonucleotides and CRISPR therapeutics, for $925 million.

On the firm’s conference call last week, McDonnell described the deal as part of a “strategic fit in faster-growing markets” and hinted at further acquisitions ahead. “Biovectra ticks all of those boxes and it's an area where we're building out more capabilities for customers, so we see that continuing,” specifically in NASD.

The deal, set to close by the end of this year, will bring Agilent two facilities in Colorado that produce grams to kilograms of siRNA, antisense, aptamers, sgRNA, and other oligonucleotides. It will also bolster the firm’s CDMO capabilities for lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation, highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredient (HPAPI) development, and GLP-1 services, and – beyond its NASD – antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and biologics production capabilities.

“We do see that this business has a lot of runway. It's a business that's growing well, very well-run, of course and has had a lot of capital investment over a number of years. And I think this is only the start of our ambition in continuing to grow Biovectra and NASD.”

Agilent’s M&A activity in the CDMO space mirrors that of a number of fellow bioprocess vendors. Big vendor Thermo Fisher plays a major role in the outsourced manufacturing space after buying several CDMOs, including Patheon and Brammer Bio. Danaher Corporation, which owns Cytiva, added CDMO Aldevron for $9.6 billion in 2021.

Bank of America analyst Michael Ryskin asked on the call whether the Bioventura deal would bring Agilent the “benefits of having both the instrument, the consumables, and the services business on the tail-end,” as spoken about by fellow bioprocess tool vendors.

Management skirted the question but reiterated the major driver behind the planned acquisition, the build-out and advancement in the nucleic acid space.

“We've got a very strong existing position in the RNA modality,” Simon May, president of the Agilent Diagnostics and Genomics Group, added on the call. “I'd say up until this point, it's been a relatively narrow capability position and Biovectra builds on that quite nicely as we look at future optionality around complementary capabilities and modalities, we think it's a rich space and that's probably all we can say at this point.”

Managing editor

Journalist covering the international biopharmaceutical manufacturing and processing industries.


Founder and editor of Bioprocess Insider, a daily news offshoot of publication Bioprocess International, with expertise in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, in particular, the following niches: CROs, CDMOs, M&A, IPOs, biotech, bioprocessing methods and equipment, drug delivery, regulatory affairs and business development.


From London, UK originally but currently based in Montpellier, France through a round-a-bout adventure that has seen me live and work in Leeds (UK), London, New Zealand, and China.

