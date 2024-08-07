Agenus reclaims antibody program after BMS terminates agreement

In an attempt to restructure its portfolio, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has cut ties with Agenus for its proprietary TIGIT bispecific antibody program.

Shreeyashi Ojha, Reporter

August 7, 2024

2 Min Read
DEPOSITPHOTOS/Olivier26

As per the agreement, signed in 2021, BMS licensed Agenus’ TIGIT bispecific antibody program, AGEN1777 to develop, manufacture, and commercialize. Under this agreement, Agenus received a non-refundable upfront cash payment of $200 million and an additional $45 million for reaching two milestones for progress in its Phase I and Phase II studies.

However, “with broader strategic realignment of their development pipeline involving other licensed products,” BMS sent a notice to Agenus returning AGEN1777 back and voluntarily terminated the license agreement, effective as of January 26, 2025.

The Massachusetts-based immuno-oncology firm Agenus declared in an SEC filing in July 2024 that it received milestone payments of $20 million and $25 million in 2021 and 2024, respectively.

“BMS regularly reviews and assesses our portfolio to ensure resources are allocated to programs with the highest potential impact and that meet rigorous clinical development standards. As part of ongoing portfolio prioritization efforts to develop a rich and diversified pipeline, we made the difficult but thoughtful decision to end our agreement with Agenus to license AGEN1777,” a spokesperson for BMS told BioProcess Insider.

AGEN1777 is an Fc-enhanced antibody in late preclinical development designed to target major inhibitory receptors expressed on T and NK cells to improve anti-tumor activity. In preclinical studies this approach has shown significant potential in treating tumor models where anti-PD-1 or anti-TIGIT monospecific antibodies alone are ineffective.

“When AGEN1777 was initially licensed to BMS, it had no clinical data. Since then, significant safety data has been generated in early clinical trials with indications of clinical activity,” the SEC filing said.

The terminated agreement grants Agenus access to BMS’ research and patent rights to AGEN1777, along with all regulatory registrations, applications, authorizations, and approvals for the antibody.

“We will not incur any early termination penalties as a result of the termination. We are grateful for these contributions and have begun steps to explore further remonetization of this asset when it is returned to us,” a spokesperson for Agenus said.

“Now in more advanced phases (Phase II), AGEN1777 has produced data in a Phase I dose escalation program and the Phase II trial in disease specific cohorts in lung cancer and gastrointestinal (GI) cancers validating the differentiation of this TIGIT-CD96 bispecific approach in mitigating tumor escape mechanisms.”

In July 2024, BMS cut ties with Eisai for the development and manufacturing of farletuzumab ecteribulin, formerly known as MORAb-202. The partnership announced in 2021, gave BMS rights to develop and commercialize MORAb-202. However, citing ongoing portfolio prioritization efforts, BMS gave up control of MORAb-202 in favor of Eisai.

About the Author(s)

Shreeyashi Ojha

Shreeyashi Ojha

Reporter, BioProcess Insider

Journalist covering the manufacturing and processing sectors for biopharmaceuticals globally.  

Originally from India, I am a Londoner at heart. I have recently graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London.  

Feel free to reach out to me at: [email protected].

See more from Shreeyashi Ojha

You May Also Like

Webinars

WuXi Biologics slide 1
Sponsored Content
Advanced Analytical Strategies: From Protein Structure Characterization to Potency Assessment for Challenging Biologic ModalitiesAdvanced Analytical Strategies: From Protein Structure Characterization to Potency Assessment for Challenging Biologic Modalities
Thermo Fisher/AstraZeneca webinar title slide
Sponsored Content
Manufacturing Friendly Aggregate Clearance in Downstream Processing of Bispecific and Traditional Antibodies Using a Novel POROs Mixed-Mode Chromatography MediaManufacturing Friendly Aggregate Clearance in Downstream Processing of Bispecific and Traditional Antibodies Using a Novel POROs Mixed-Mode Chromatography Media
Scorpius Biomanufacturing
Sponsored Content
The Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics ManufacturingThe Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Contract Biologics Manufacturing
Latest Content
Sep 23 - Sep 26, 2024
Learn from the brightest minds in bioprocessing! The BPI US 2024 scientific agenda includes 200+ of the industry's top scientists to present the latest updates on how to improve efficiencies across all phases of biopharmaceutical development and production.
Learn More