As per the agreement, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) ST Pharm’s 5’-capping reagent SmartCap will be the first product supplied under the agreement. Through this collaboration, Quantoom will use ST Pharm’s IVT-based messenger RNA (mRNA)–lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform to produce reagents, whereas ST Pharma will use Quantoom’s Ntensify and Ncapsulate mRNA production platforms to create an RNA manufacturing ecosystem. Additionally, ST Pharm will be able to access data from the Ntensify platform.

“We are excited to partner with Quantoom Biosciences to advance the field of RNA therapeutics,” said Moo Je Sung, CEO at ST Pharm.

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge and competitive RNA technologies to the global market. By combining our strengths, we can accelerate the development of life-changing RNA-based therapies.”

According to Quantoom, the Ntensify purification platform reduces operational costs as all drug substance production occurs in a single, small cleanroom with minimal personnel. The firm claims that using the platform helps users avoid purchasing expensive chromatography material while increasing a drug substance's overall quality.

Belgium-based Quantoom recently partnered with sister company Exothera to develop Ntensify. The firms launched the platform in the North American market at Exothera’s facility in Massachusetts in April 2024.

“This collaboration with ST Pharm marks a significant step forward for Quantoom and our Ntensify platform,” said José Castillo, CEO at Quantoom Biosciences.

“By securing access to ST Pharm’s unique technologies, we are empowering our clients with unparalleled flexibility and control over their mRNA production processes. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive innovation in the mRNA therapeutics space.”

Quantoom is a Univercells Group company launched in 2021. It focuses on RNA production. In 2021, Quantoom partnered with eTheRNA to build RNA technology to produce affordable RNA-based therapies for distribution. Under the terms of the agreement, eTheRNA provided Quantoom with all the required materials and data for the development of an RNA production system (RPS) in Belgium.