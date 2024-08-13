Merck secures antibody in $700m Curon deal

Merck (known as MSD outside of the US and Canada) will acquire Curon’s CD3xCD19 investigational clinical-stage antibody CN201 through a subsidiary for an upfront payment of $700 million in cash. Additionally, Curon is eligible to receive milestone payments up to $600 million, subject to regulatory approval and commercialization of the antibody.

“We continue to identify opportunities to expand and diversify our pipeline,” said Dean Li, president, Merck Research Laboratories.

“Early clinical data have provided robust evidence for the potential of CN201 to target and deplete circulating and tissue B cells with the potential to treat a range of malignant and autoimmune diseases.”

CN201 is in clinical trial Phase I for relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), and Phase Ib/II for relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL). According to the firm, preliminary data from the trials suggest a positive response in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell hematologic malignancies. The drug is well tolerated, with the potential to induce significant and sustained reductions in B-cell populations.

New Jersey-based Merck will evaluate CN201 as a treatment for B-cell malignancies and investigate its potential for treating autoimmune diseases.

“This agreement reflects the drive and dedication of the Curon team. As a pioneer in immuno-oncology, Merck is well positioned to build upon the work done to date and investigate the potential of CN201,” said Zhihong Chen, CEO, Curon.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.

Acquisition fueled growth for Merck

Reporting financial results for the second quarter of 2024, the firm highlighted its willingness “to pursue acquisitions and the establishment of external alliances such as research collaborations and licensing agreements to complement its internal research capabilities.” Merck & Co. reported sales of $16.1 billion in the second quarter 2024, up by 7% year-on-year.

In April 2023, Merck added monoclonal antibody (mAb) candidate PRA023 to its pipeline by acquiring Prometheus Biosciences for $10.8 billion. The firm gained Prometheus’ lead asset PRA023, which is a humanized mAb targeted to tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-like ligand 1A (TL1A) to treat immune diseases like ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD).

This was followed by the acquisition of South San Francisco-based Harpoon Therapeutics for $680 million in January 2024. Through this acquisition, Merck added a pipeline of T-cell engager targeting delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3).

Recently, the firm expanded its ophthalmology pipeline with $1.3 billion acquisition of Eyebiotech, adding a preclinical pipeline targeting retinal diseases including its lead candidate, Restoret (EYE103).