CGT symposium urges collaboration from industry leaders

Experts from around the world shared their insights into cell and gene therapy (CGT) development.

Keith Bowermaster, Marie Tournoux

August 13, 2024

The latest breakthroughs in CGTs were showcased at the inaugural Momentum in Cell and Gene Therapy Symposium, held in June near Paris, France. The event, held by SK pharmteco and ART-TG, assembled researchers, clinicians, and other industry leaders. Experts discussed advancements in the CGT sector and their implications for future research and patient care.

The one-day event featured three keynote addresses and more than ten presentations by researchers and scientists, including Bruce Levine from the University of Pennsylvania and Michael Hudecek from the University of Würzburg. They discussed the importance of collaboration among academia, industry, and regulatory bodies for advancing CGT development and manufacturing.

Levine’s keynote address underscored the transformative potential of CGTs. He shared stories about patients who remained cancer-free for over a decade following cell-therapy treatments. He emphasized the need to expand and accelerate the development and manufacture of therapies to benefit a broader patient population.

“Momentum 2024 was nothing short of transformational,” said Joerg Ahlgrimm, CEO of SK pharmteco. “This event brought together the best and brightest minds in the CGT field, fostering an unparalleled spirit of collaboration. We are deeply energized by the groundbreaking discussions as we collectively continue our work towards achieving better outcomes for patients worldwide." He and Anne Galy, founder of ART-TG, emphasized the importance of continuous innovation in the sector.

CAR-T therapy breakthroughs

Advancements in chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) cell therapies have shown promise in treating a number of diseases, including types of lymphoma and leukemia.

Jaime Fuentealba, scientific manager at CellAction, highlighted innovative approaches for enhancing CAR-T cell potency, safety, and specificity for primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL). Galy shared applications for CAR-T cells beyond oncology, focusing on reducing fibrosis and enhancing gene-therapy efficacy.

Researchers discussed overcoming resistance mechanisms encountered during treatment. Such advancements promise to make CAR-T cell therapy more effective and accessible, ultimately improving patient care.

The symposium also explored next-generation CGTs, including engineered T-cell therapies and novel immunotherapies. Hudecek opened the afternoon session by delving into advancements in engineered T-cell therapies, highlighting achievements within European networks. His presentation focused on collaborative initiatives that are propelling scientific advancements in the CAR-T field, particularly offering insights into how vector design relates to unintended cryptic splicing.

In his presentation, Philippe Ménasché from the Cardiovascular Research Center in Paris, France, discussed the therapeutic potential of extracellular vesicles (EVs) for cardiac repair.

Later, Els Verhoeyen from the Institute for Health and Medical Research (INSERM) in Lyon, France, delved into the challenges in gene therapy vector design and the urgent need for new lentiviral vector (LVV) pseudotypes. She discussed innovations such as nanoblades for efficient gene editing in blood stem cells and organoids, emphasizing enhanced precision and versatility in gene therapy applications.

In his presentation, Hudecek highlighted collaborative initiatives in Europe that are propelling scientific advancements in the CAR-T field. And Audrey Greenberg, chief marketing officer at SK pharmteco, discussed Philadelphia's biotechnology ecosystem as a model for global collaboration, emphasizing the need for integrated efforts to deliver advanced therapies to patients.

Addressing CGT challenges

Despite the promise of CGTs, significant challenges remain, including scalability, manufacturing complexities, high costs, and regulatory hurdles. The symposium addressed those issues, with experts proposing collaborative solutions through academia–industry partnerships and regulatory advancements. By tackling such challenges head-on, the sector seeks to bring innovative treatments to clinics more efficiently.

As CGTs continue to redefine medicine, events such as Momentum in Cell & Gene Therapy help to drive the future of medical innovations. By sharing knowledge, fostering collaboration, and addressing key challenges, the CGT community is leading a new era of personalized medicine and transforming patient care.

About the Authors

communications consultant, SK pharmteco

senior marketing and communications manager, SK pharmteco

