California-based biotechnology company Amgen is opening a technology and innovation facility in Hyderabad, India. The site will accommodate 3,000 employees and be operational from the fourth quarter of 2024.

“Amgen India will be located in HITEC City, a suburb of Hyderabad, occupying six floors of the RMZ Spire Tower,” a spokesperson for Amgen told BioProcess Insider.

The spokesperson said the company “will initially build and accelerate new technology solutions and digital capabilities at scale that will enhance efficiencies across the enterprise. The site will offer roles that strengthen key areas of Amgen’s business, including AI, data science, life science, and other additional global capabilities over time.”

The firm appointed Som Chattopadhyay as the national executive for India in November 2023. With over two decades of experience, Chattopadhyay previously served as VP of the global supply chain for the firm.

Amgen chose Hyderabad for the city’s rich pipeline of talent in medicine, life sciences, and data sciences. The location helps drive the company’s adoption and advancement of AI technology.

“Amgen’s new site in Hyderabad underscores the city’s position as a hub for innovation and technology,” said Anumula Revanth Reddy, chief minister, Telangana state, India.

Recently, the firm opened a nearly 300,000 square-foot biomanufacturing plant in New Albany, Ohio for $365 million. The 270,000 square-foot expansion of its drug product facility will support assembly and packaging of its medicines, creating 400 jobs. It also will adhere to the company’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality for all operations by 2027.