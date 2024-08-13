Pfizer is expanding its manufacturing facility adding a fifth filling line at its site in Melbourne, Australia with an investment of AU$150 million ($98 million). The facility will produce antimicrobial treatments to address rising cases of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and is expected to be fully operational by mid-2025.

The expansion will include a facility with two 40 square-meter freeze-drying fridges known as lyophilizes used in the manufacture of anti-microbials that treat hospitalized patients with serious infections.

According to the firm, filling lines and lyophilization equipment rely heavily on automation. For example, the site’s aseptic packaging lines use robotics. The site has been selected for a trial of artificial intelligence (AI) technology designed to support key site processes.

“We are thrilled to reach this important milestone in our investment to support the development and delivery of new antimicrobials at our Melbourne site, and to be investing in Australia’s advanced manufacturing capabilities,” said Anne Harris, managing director, Pfizer Australia and New Zealand.

“A key strategic pillar of Pfizer’s product innovation work is our effort to help slow the spread of antimicrobial resistance, one of the biggest global health threats of our time. We are also pleased to be providing 500 advanced manufacturing jobs at our Melbourne site.”

According to the firm, it’s essential to prevent contaminants from entering the facility to ensure sterile manufacturing because doing so helps to ensure product sterility.

To monitor the sterility of the manufacturing facility, workers typically place growth plates (petri dishes with growth media on them) around the facility and regularly check them for microbial growth using a magnifying glass.

Pfizer has also selected the Melbourne property as a trial site for an AI-driven automated plate-reading machine.

The trial site uses AI technology developed by Clever Culture Systems in Adelaide to check up to 200 plates per hour to determine microbial growth. When growth is discovered, further checks are undertaken. The trial will test the efficacy of AI in performing this function.

“Pfizer recently launched a multi-year, multi-phased program with the initial phase focused on finding operational efficiencies to increase productivity within the network. At this time, we are continuing to evaluate potential changes to our sites and operations,” a spokesperson for Pfizer told BioProcess Insider.

“As well as our commitment to cost saving, we will continue to strategically invest in our network and infrastructure that will help us achieve our goals. Amid these changes, Pfizer will continue to ensure excellence in delivering high-quality medicines to patients around the world.”

According to the firm, the $150 million investment will enable an approximately 30% increase in Pfizer Australia’s annual production of vials and units of medicines. As one of Pfizer’s 35 manufacturing sites globally, the Melbourne facility specializes in the production of sterile medicines for treatment of cancer; antimicrobials, anesthetics, anti-inflammatory medicines; and vaccines.