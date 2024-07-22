Agilent upping CDMO presence through $925m Biovectra buy

The addition of Biovectra brings fill/finish services and two GMP plants in Canada to bioprocess tech firm Agilent’s CDMO offerings.

Dan Stanton, Managing editor

July 22, 2024

1 Min Read

The deal announced today sees Agilent Technologies bolster its current oligonucleotide and CRISPR-based therapeutics manufacturing services with the addition of contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Biovectra. 

According to an Agilent spokesperson, the acquisition “further expands our end-to-end biopharma capabilities with state-of-the-art manufacturing services for targeted therapeutics.” 

Agilent has two cGMP facilities in Colorado that produce grams to kilograms of siRNA, antisense, aptamers, sgRNA, and other oligonucleotides. The $925 million Biovectra acquisition will “enable Agilent to offer more specialized CDMO offerings in a few key areas,” we were told. 

This includes pDNA and mRNA capabilities, lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation, highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredient (HPAPI) development, and GLP-1 services carried out from its site in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, which houses four complex chemistry facilities. 

The site recently completed a $90 million expansion, bolstering specialized capabilities in mRNA, pDNA, lipid nanoparticle, and fill/finish work. “Agilent's acquisition of Biovectra will further enhance value to customers, with the synergy between these companies leading to improved services and solutions for clients in the biopharmaceutical industry.” 

Furthermore, the deal will bring Agilent fill/finish capabilities, along with antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and biologics production capabilities. The CDMO has a site in Windsor, Nova Scotia housing 64,000 L of fermentation bioreactor capacity. 

When the deal closes – as expected later this year – Biovectra will become part of the Agilent Nucleic Acid Solutions Division (NASD), led by VP and general manager Brian Carothers. 

Investment bank Moelis acted as financial advisor to Biovectra on the transaction. 

